Crazy stat proves Raphinha is putting up Lionel Messi-like numbers as Barcelona star scores once again to continue remarkable run in Champions League win
Raphinha has been on fire this season under Hansi Flick and a new stat has shown that the Brazilian has bettered a Lionel Messi record for the club.
- Raphinha on fire for Barcelona under Hansi Flick
- Surpasses Messi Champions League record
- First to score eight goals in CL in a calendar year since 2019