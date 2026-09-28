'Man Utd can’t be bullied!' - Rio Ferdinand delivers JJ Gabriel verdict as 15-year-old pushes for Old Trafford exit amid European interest

Manchester United legend Ferdinand has delivered a glowing appraisal of academy starlet JJ Gabriel, though he accompanied his praise with a stern warning for the club’s leadership regarding the player's future. The 15-year-old forward has recently become the subject of intense speculation after his representatives reportedly informed United bosses of his desire to seek a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand expressed his awe at the teenager's technical ability and physical projection. "First and foremost, what a talent this kid is," the six-time Premier League winner stated. "It’s crazy. I don’t know where this kid’s ceiling is. I’ve seen him play, I’ve seen him train, I’ve listened to people who have coached him for a number of years and there’s no doubt this kid is going to the top."

He added: "I think we need to understand the reasons why he wants to leave the club. It’s not a 15-year-old making this call on his own, his family may have their reasons why."