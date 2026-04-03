‘He's going to crack the starting line-up for a Premier League team’ - Bold Cavan Sullivan prediction made by Freddy Adu ahead of wonderkid’s move to Man City

Speaking exclusively to GOAL via parhaat pikakasinot, Adu said: “Eventually he's going to crack the starting line-up for a Premier League team. I know it's going to be tough. It's going to be really tough. Just because the Premier League is the hardest league to crack in the world. It just is.

“I've seen so many players be some of the best players in their leagues and they come to the Premier League and they just look dang on average. So it's just a tough league to crack. It's probably, not probably, it is the hardest league in the world - everybody's best league right now in the world.

“But, at the end of the day, I do think he has the talent to do so. It's all going to come down to decisions and how he approaches going there and how he approaches being in Europe at the time. And those things are hard.

“I hope he does have the right people around him to give him the right advice to help him through all that so that he makes the right decisions when he wants to go.”