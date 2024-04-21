Coventry boss Mark Robins slams 'toenail offside' decision that deprived Sky Blues of all-time great FA Cup semi-final triumph against Man Utd
Coventry City manager Mark Robins was left frustrated due to a 'toenail offside' decision that denied his team a historic win over Manchester United.
- Robins slammed 'toenail offside' against Man Utd
- Coventry's last-gasp goal in extra time denied by VAR
- The Red Devils clinched the clash 4-2 in penalties