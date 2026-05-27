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Coventry boss Frank Lampard receives special Sir Alex Ferguson message after winning League Managers Association's manager of the year
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Lampard scoops top prize after Coventry promotion
The 47-year-old head coach has been rewarded for his historic season with Coventry by being named the LMA manager of the year. The former Chelsea and Everton boss guided the Sky Blues to the Championship title in dominant fashion, securing the club's return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.
His achievements in the dugout saw him win the divisional Championship award before being selected for the prestigious Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy as the overall manager of the year. The ceremony, held in London, recognised Lampard's transformation of the Midlands club into a runaway force within the second tier.
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Sir Alex Ferguson's personal tribute
Although Ferguson was unable to attend the event as he continues his recovery following medical treatment earlier this month, the legendary former Manchester United boss made sure his voice was heard. England manager Thomas Tuchel took to the stage to present the award and read a personal letter from Ferguson to Lampard.
Tuchel, standing in for Ferguson, added his own words of support before reading the transcript. "It is of course not the same without Sir Alex himself and we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery so that he is hopefully with us next year on stage again," the Three Lions boss told the audience. "Until then I have the privilege to read this letter to you, Frank."
The letter read: "Dear Frank, many congratulations on being named LMA manager of the year. You should be very proud of what you and your team have accomplished. Your personality as a manager and a leader is so clearly defined in how your team has played great football this season - with confidence and self-belief and I have enjoyed watching you. I know from speaking with you that you have great humility and that important quality of a curious mind for learning. I'm sure winning this award will mean a great deal to you, Frank, and I wish you the best of luck in the Premier League next season."
Arteta joins the celebrations
Mikel Arteta was also a major winner on the night. Despite preparing for the upcoming Champions League final, the Arsenal boss attended with his coaching staff to collect the Premier League manager of the year award. Arteta had been shortlisted for the overall trophy alongside Pep Guardiola, Michael Carrick, Andoni Iraola, Keith Andrews, and Regis Le Bris.
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Recognition across the football pyramid
The LMA awards also highlighted the top performers in the women's game and the lower divisions of the EFL. Man City's Andree Jeglertz was named the Women’s Super League manager of the year after masterminding a historic campaign that finally shattered Chelsea’s six-year stranglehold on the title, while the WSL 2 honour went to Charlton’s Karen Hills.
In the EFL, Michael Skubala took home the League One award for his work with Lincoln City, and Andy Woodman was recognised as the League Two manager of the year after leading Bromley to success. However, the night ultimately belonged to Lampard, whose stock has risen significantly following his triumphant stint at the Coventry Building Society Arena.