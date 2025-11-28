'He could be a legend like Arsene Wenger' - Mikel Arteta backed to match iconic Frenchman as Arsenal aim to finally win Premier League title

Saha believes Arteta finally has the strongest squad in England and a genuine chance to win the Premier League this season. He explained: “This is definitely the first time that he has the best squad in the Premier League, and they’ve had the best start of any side, too. To be honest, he has the most confidence in his team, because after three or four years under his belt, you can see he has the composure and the mentality the club needs. He needs to still be like that come the end of the season, at those real crunch moments. They’ve been there before. They’ve done this for two years already, and then it falls away, so now they need confidence to go the whole way, to prove it to themselves and others.”

Saha insists that this season could be Arsenal’s breakthrough based on the completeness of the squad. He said: “I think this is the year because when you look at the squad, when you look at the talent, what they have, it's the most complete squad in the league. He has built confidence around it.”

He also praised Arteta’s personal evolution, adding: “I think Mikel has proven that he’s a top manager… sometimes he has made mistakes in communication, but it’s normal to make mistakes as a young manager. I think now he can prove his critics wrong and show he has learned his lessons.”

He also discussed Arteta’s long-term future and the expectations surrounding him. Saha said: “ It’s good pressure for Mikel to be under. It’s because he has shown tactically he can solve so many problems. He has got on top of the mentality problems at the club, even if they still have not yet got that major trophy. He has shown he and his team can overcome difficult moments, but they need to show that they can keep that approach into February and beyond, when the pressure ramps up even further. If next year they are playing as champions or winners of the Premier League, then the pressure will be even greater to maintain that level of excellence.

Finally, Saha concluded by claiming that Arteta could reach the peaks once walked by Wenger in north London: "He could be a legend like Wenger, and he wants to see the team winning leagues in the same way. They have matched the quality of Wenger’s teams, but not their ability to win titles. That’s their goal next.”

