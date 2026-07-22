Contacts with his agent have begun.. Paris Saint-Germain star is "Al-Hilal's new surprise" in the summer transfer window

French star Ousmane Dembélé, now 29, burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion with his local club Rennes.

Those performances turned the heads of Europe's giants, Spain's Barcelona chief among them. Yet the player opted instead to join German club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016.

Why snub Barcelona? At the time the Catalans boasted a fearsome attacking trio in Argentine legend Lionel Messi, Brazilian magician Neymar da Silva and Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez. Game time would have been scarce.

Fate intervened. Neymar left Barcelona in the summer of 2017, and the Dembélé option came back onto the table. Barcelona duly signed him from Dortmund for 148 million euros.

The move flopped, and badly. Dembélé buckled under the pressure and suffered a string of injuries.

By the summer of 2023, the Frenchman had decided to head home, joining capital giants Paris Saint-Germain for 50 million euros.

He exploded in Paris. Dembélé lifted the UEFA Champions League title in each of the last two seasons and claimed the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2025.

All told, Ousmane Dembélé has scored 61 goals and provided 42 assists across 135 official matches for Paris Saint-Germain's first team. His contract runs until 30 June 2028, the end of the season after next.