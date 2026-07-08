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'Completely smashed' - Jordan Henderson's dad reveals full extent of England midfielder's unfortunate arm injury but vows he'll STAY at World Cup
Freak accident mars England celebrations
England secured a 3-2 win against Mexico to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, but the scenes at the Azteca Stadium were overshadowed by a bizarre incident. Henderson, who has played just 12 minutes in the tournament as a substitute during the 2-0 win over Panama, fell over the advertising boards while celebrating the latest victory. The severity became clear when he was stretchered away receiving oxygen.
Speaking to Mail Online, Brian Henderson explained the damage. "It's his left forearm - he's just completely smashed it. He's going to have a cast on and then it depends on what the experts say. He won't be leaving his team-mates. He'll be there until it's finished."
- AFP
An anxious wait for Brian Henderson
Brian remained in the United Kingdom while his son travelled to Mexico, and he admitted he initially underestimated the seriousness of the fall. The television coverage did not fully capture the accident, leaving him to piece together what happened from afar. He revealed he spent hours waiting for updates from medical staff, who had lined up a surgeon experienced in treating NFL players.
Brian recalled: "At first I just thought he'd fallen. I thought he'd maybe scraped his wrist. I had no idea it was that serious until they were interviewing Harry Kane and a trolley came past with Jordan on it. I could see him on there with oxygen and things. Straight away, I messaged his PA, who was over there, to try and find out what had happened. I was up all night waiting to hear the news. It's just a waiting game now."
Midfielder speaks out after surgery
While England returned to their main base in Kansas City to prepare for their upcoming fixtures, Henderson stayed behind in Mexico City to undergo surgery on the fractured bone. A widely shared video clip has since surfaced on social media, showing the precise moment he suffered the unfortunate fall as the players dispersed from the pitch.
Despite the immense pain and the abrupt end to his tournament participation on the pitch, Henderson remained positive. Addressing his followers on Tuesday, Henderson shared his thoughts on the victory: "A night to remember that's for sure! What an incredible performance against all the different challenges. So proud to be a part of this special team [emojis]. Thanks for all the support, another big one Saturday."
- Getty Images
What next for England and Henderson?
Henderson will now focus on recovery while supporting England from the sidelines. Thomas Tuchel and his squad face a crucial quarter-final clash against Norway on Saturday. The Scandinavian side stunned the world by defeating Brazil 2-1, inspired by two goals from Erling Haaland. The prolific striker has now scored seven goals in this World Cup, presenting a massive challenge for the Three Lions.
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