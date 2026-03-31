'Completely lost their minds' - Dutch pundit goes to bat for Virgil van Dijk over 'know-it-all' criticism

The conversation around van Dijk has taken a sharp turn this season, with the usual plaudits replaced by whispers that the 34-year-old is finally on the decline.

Yet, after witnessing the Liverpool captain anchor the Netherlands to a gritty 2-1 win over Norway, Hans Kraay Jr was adamant: reports of Van Dijk’s demise have been significantly premature.

Writing in his column for Voetbal International, the pundit was full of praise for the veteran's international performance, which included a trademark headed goal. Kraay Jr believes that the quality Van Dijk shows for his country is the same world-class standard he has consistently provided at Anfield under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.



