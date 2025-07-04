All completed Celtic transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Celtic transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

After reclaiming the Scottish Premiership title and preparing for another campaign in Europe, Celtic have entered the 2025-26 season with clear intent to evolve under Brendan Rodgers.

Determined to build on domestic dominance and make an impact on the continental stage, the Hoops have wasted no time reshaping their squad with a mix of youth prospects, returning fan favourites, and strategic reinforcements.

Several notable departures have also marked the beginning of a refreshed era at Parkhead, as the club seeks to maintain momentum while complying with financial constraints.

With the summer transfer window well underway, GOAL brings you all the completed Celtic transfers for the 2025-26 season, updated as they happen.