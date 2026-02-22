Getty
'He is so complete' - Pep Guardiola in awe of Man City star Nico O'Reilly after Newcastle brace
City battled to three points against Newcastle
Guardiola’s side required inspiration from somewhere when playing host to the Magpies, who must have been feeling a little drained on the back of a 5,000-mile round midweek trip to Azerbaijan in Champions League competition.
City avoided the knockout phase play-offs in European action, allowing them to rest for domestic duty. They were pushed hard by Newcastle, but all of the scoring in a lively encounter took place inside the opening 27 minutes.
Versatile O'Reilly catching the eye in midfield
O’Reilly recorded two of those efforts, either side of an equaliser from fellow England World Cup hopeful Lewis Hall, and ultimately saw City to three priceless points. He may have been an unlikely hero in the eyes of some, but has been pushed into a more advanced midfield position - having often operated at full-back - and his exploits are coming as no surprise to his manager.
Guardiola told TNT Sports of home-grown star O’Reilly: “Nico gives us in the middle that physicality that we need. He now plays in his position. He has always played that, he is so complete and so young. I am really pleased the academy produced these incredible players, Nico, Phil [Foden], Rico [Lewis].”
Ex-City defender Joleon Lescott was another quick to hail O’Reilly’s performance, alongside his ability to fill multiple positions on the field. The former centre-half told BBC Sport: “I think as a young player you want to play and you'll say yes, I'll play anywhere. But when you're given the opportunity in such an incredible team at such a vital stage of the season, you're given the opportunity to play in your best position because the manager trusts you to influence the game like he has done. That will give him so much confidence.
“I think he is [becoming undroppable]. Again, it's easy to recognise that because he's scored two goals today but in previous games he's shown athleticism and when the team has lacked legs transitionally, whether going forward or back he's shown he can recover and he was good tonight going in behind.”
Thrilling title race: O'Reilly loving the challenge
O’Reilly is now an established star at City, having made his debut in the 2024 Community Shield, and is chasing down the first major honour of his senior career. He is relishing every minute of a thrilling title race.
The Manchester native said of keeping pace with long-time leaders Arsenal: “We're loving it, enjoying every moment. We had a week's break and we used it to refuel and we have another one coming up [before facing Leeds next Saturday].”
City are well versed in the art of title-hunting, with Guardiola overseeing six triumphs during his iconic tenure at the Etihad. He is delighted to have overcome the odd wobble this season and put the Blues back in contention for another domestic crown.
He said of coming through a tough test against top-four hopefuls from the North East: “Massive [result], Newcastle is an incredible team, awesome in physicality and speed they have up front. Physicality in the middle. Really tough but the team was unbelievable.
“Seventy per cent of the players have never been in that situation [close title race], and I don't play. So we have to live it, they know that every game will be like this. Especially at home, with five home games left. Today was the best crowd of the year, it was unbelievable with our people, really proud to be manager of these incredible people and fans. Now we rest three days, we need it, and then we play Leeds.”
Man City fixtures 2025-26: Trip to Leeds is next up
City are also into the Carabao Cup final, the FA Cup fifth round and Champions League last-16, with more clashes against Newcastle being lined up. They will be back in action next Saturday when taking in a trip to Elland Road.
