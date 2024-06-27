Comoros vs Zimbabwe Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Coelacanths take on the Warriors on Thursday afternoon.

Comoros will aim to start their Group B campaign with a victory over Zimbabwe.

However, Zimbabwe won't be pushovers having won the Cosafa Cup six times, while Comoros will be keen to go all the way and clinch their maiden trophy this year.

It will be a special edition that will see VAR's introduction to reduce costly errors by the officials.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the match between the two teams, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.