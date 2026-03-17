Goal.com
Live
Como Roma Wesley CaqueretGetty Images

Translated by

Como v Roma: Wesley receives second yellow card; Open VAR: "From the pitch, it’s a defensible decision"

Open VAR, DAZN’s regular weekly programme in collaboration with the AIA and FIGC, analysed the most talked-about moment of the Como v Roma match: Wesley’s second yellow card.

Former referee and current CAN member Dino Tommasi commented on the incident as follows: “VAR and AVAR look for mistaken identity, that is, they check whether the foul was committed by another player. However, they see that the foul was committed by Wesley and therefore endorse Massa’s decision.” Tommasi then validated the referee’s technical decision from a disciplinary standpoint: “If the referee blows his whistle, it’s a yellow card because it’s a dangerous challenge, a SPA. It’s not DOGSO (clear goal-scoring opportunity, ed.). From the pitch, it’s a defensible decision.”

  • NIENTE "MISTAKEN IDENTITY"

    In the VAR room, where Fabbri and Gariglio are present to assist referee Davide Massa, they immediately check whether there has been a case of mistaken identity. They are effectively assessing whether the foul was committed by Rensch rather than Wesley. After reviewing the footage, confirmation arrives: “Wesley definitely committed the foul; Wesley made contact with his right leg. All clear, confirmed.” Massa himself, on the pitch, explains to the players that he had initially allowed play to continue following a previous challenge by Pellegrini (assessed by the VAR as a challenge on the ball) before then blowing his whistle for Wesley’s foul, which was punished with a second yellow card for stopping a promising attack (SPA).

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Europa League
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Pisa crest
Pisa
PIS
0