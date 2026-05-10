Colombia's James Rodriguez reportedly set to leave Minnesota United, could retire after 2026 World Cup

Rodriguez is expected to be the focal point for Colombia in this summer's tournament, but he has been far from that for Minnesota. He has played in six matches total for the club, but has been largely unavailable.

His best performance might have come against LAFC on April 25, when he played 63 minutes in a narrow 1-0 defeat for the Loons.

If there is one silver lining, it is that the former Real Madrid star wasn't a Designated Player and joined on a lower salary.



