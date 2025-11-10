Cole Palmer trademarks signature 'cold' shivering celebration despite copying it from Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers as Chelsea talisman's commercial push continues

Palmer may have become synonymous with the celebration but he has previously admitted to taking the idea off former Manchester City team-mate Rogers. He told The Telegraph: "I first did the 'cold' celebration last December in a game against Luton where we won 3-2. It's a nod to my former City academy team-mate Morgan Rogers [who is now at Aston Villa]. It symbolises joy, passion and hard determination for the game plus it's funny as it works well with my name. Everyone knows it's my celebration. Lots of people might have done it, but everybody knows it is my celebration."

Rogers subsequently admitted he had come up with it first: "He definitely copied me. It's my celebration. Check the timeline, I did it first. He's one of my closest friends in life. I couldn't be more proud of him."

Palmer isn't the only player to have used the celebration, with Valencia winger Diego Lopez insisting he came up with the idea first. He told Relevo earlier this year: "I haven't received the receipt yet… I don't know if it's because he doesn't have my address, because they haven't given it to him or why. If you want, I can explain that I have been doing this celebration for four years and I will continue to do it. In fact, I hope to do it more often because it will mean that I have scored a lot of goals."