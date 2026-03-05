Cole Palmer mocks Aston Villa star's celebration routine after Chelsea win as he finally snaps bizarre 'non-penalty' record that lasted 107 games

Onana often goes viral for his way of celebrating wins by jokingly counting to three and putting his fingers in his pockets as he walks back through the tunnel after matches. However, Palmer took to Instagram to poke fun at Onana by sharing a clip of the Belgian's signature routine alongside several photos of his celebrations during Chelsea's win over Villa.

Late last year, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes also went viral after imitating Onana's style following the Gunners' 4-1 victory over Villa. The defender scored the opening goal in that match and imitated the Villa midfielder's style while in the tunnel.