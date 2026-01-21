+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Fulham v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Club América reportedly eye post-World Cup return for Fulham’s Raúl Jiménez

Club América are exploring a potential move to bring Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez back to the club after the 2026 World Cup, sources say. While midfield reinforcements remain the short-term priority, the veteran forward is emerging as a longer-term target. Jiménez started his career with the club and scored 36 goals in 96 league appearances for the club between 2011 and 2014.

  • Crystal Palace v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield reinforcement prioritized

    Club América are already shaping their medium-term sporting vision as they aim to remain competitive both domestically and on the international stage. According to reports from Medio Tempo and Fox Sports, the club is interested in bringing Jiménez back in the future, but their immediate focus lies elsewhere. América have already opened talks with Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga, making it clear that strengthening the midfield is the top priority. The plan is to add a dynamic box-to-box presence capable of providing balance, tempo, and attacking creativity - an area that has shown clear inconsistency so far this season.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-FULHAM-CHELSEAAFP

    Post-World Cup return

    Jiménez, whose contract with Fulham expires this summer, would arrive as a free agent and at a mature stage of his career. Club executives believe his experience, leadership, and goal-scoring instincts could be decisive in high-pressure moments, while also strengthening the squad’s identity by blending national talent with internationally proven figures.

  • West Ham United v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Experience and leadership

    The potential reunion would carry strong symbolic weight for supporters. Jiménez previously made 102 overall appearances for América before earning his move to Europe. That spell established him as one of Mexico’s most promising forwards of his generation - one whose journey could now come full circle back at the Estadio Azteca.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Pachuca v America - Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    What comes next for Club América?

    Club América have endured a forgettable start to the Clausura 2026 season. After three matches, they have collected just two points and are yet to score a single goal in the tournament. Their next test will come on Jan. 31, when they face Necaxa on Matchday 4.

Premier League
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Brighton crest
Brighton
BHA
0