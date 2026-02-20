Claudia Martinez: Paraguay's teenage goal-scoring sensation set to link up with Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit

Despite not playing for one of the powerhouses of South America and being the youngest player on her national team, Martinez managed an incredible six goals in five games as Paraguay finished fifth at the tournament, earning herself a share of the Golden Boot as a result.
Keen observers of the women's game in South America will have been aware of Martinez's name. She'd shone at the Under-17 continental championship earlier that year and was already playing for the first team at Club Olimpia, who had qualified for the previous year's Copa Libertadores. But the summer of 2025 took her profile to a whole new level, leading to a blockbuster transfer worth almost $1 million and a first move abroad while making her one of the most exciting teenage talents to track in 2026.