Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
USA Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

'Believing is better than not' - Christian Pulisic ready to play his part as injury setback fails to derail USMNT's perfect World Cup start

Analysis
C. Pulisic
USA
FEATURES
Turkiye vs USA
Turkiye
World Cup

The American winger has been training with his teammates this week after watching the last game-and-a-half from the sidelines with a calf injury.

IRVINE, Calif. -- "Can I guess the first question?"

Christian Pulisic smiles at the assembled media in Irvine, seemingly in a good mood despite the trials and tribulations of the last two weeks. Those trials and tribulations are, as he guessed, what everyone wants to talk about. And so, Pulisic's media availability starts with the exact question he's prepared for.

"How are you feeling?"

Physically? Good, he says. Mentally? Even better. Despite the injury that limited him in the World Cup opener and kept him out of the second game altogether, the U.S. men's national team star is all smiles. The last week and a half could have been and probably should have been frustrating, but even so, Pulisic is quite clearly at peace.

How couldn't he be? The USMNT are already through to the knockout stage, having earned wins over Paraguay and Australia despite just 45 minutes of Pulisic play. In those 45 minutes, he was dazzling, but a reaggravated calf injury kept those minutes brief.

And yet, after the win over Australia, one of the defining images was Pulisic. With the Seattle crowd singing around him, Pulisic, still in his warm-up top, joined in on the chorus of Country Roads, smiling ear to ear. If he was upset about not being able to take the field, he didn't feel it in that moment. Instead, he felt joy.

"World Cups are so special," he said. "Getting two wins in the first two games, sending yourself to the next round -  it was just a fun moment with the team. They play a song that we all know, and it's just like...I can't explain it. It just gives you chills. It's so much fun just to be here, be a part of this team, whether I'm playing or not.

"Honestly, it's just like it's the best experience that you can ever live, so I'm just loving it."

He'd love it more if he could play. There's a chance he does in Thursday's clash with Turkey. Is it worth the risk? Only USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino can decide, but Pulisic can officially confirm that, if called upon, he's ready to go.

"I'm obviously excited," he said. "Playing in the World Cup, missing the last game, of course, I want to be a part of the group. I want to get on the field and try to help the team in whatever way I can."

He felt the same way heading into the Australia game. It just didn't quite work out in time.

  • United States Training & Media Availability - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The initial injury

    In the days since Pulisic was subbed out of the World Cup opener, it emerged that, even entering that game, the winger was dealing with a small injury. He'd taken a kick to the calf in training that was bothering him leading up to the game. The follow-up question came swiftly: Who did it?

    "I will not say," he answered with a laugh.

    Generally, though, Pulisic was fine heading into the Paraguay match. However, when he was kicked in the same place by a Paraguay defender, Pulisic felt it. He soldiered on through the first half, teeing up the opening goal before then assisting the second, before being removed at halftime.

    "Throughout the first half, it felt good," he said, "and then I started to notice it a little bit. I think adrenaline definitely carried me through. I just think I had a pretty strong contusion, strain, whatever you want to call it."

    He spent the subsequent week doing "modified training" while everyone involved in American soccer played a big game of "will he or won't he?" leading up to the Australia game. In the end, he didn't, but only just, leaving him as just a spectator for a 2-0 win that sent the USMNT through.

    "There were tough emotions going into that," he admitted, "but it was just being able to support the team, and my teammates have made it so much easier because they got another incredible win. They played amazingly in the second half, and yeah, everything is a lot easier when the team's winning. It's just been fun to support."

    That win in Seattle took the jeopardy out of the third and final group stage game, but it did little to deter Pulisic in his quest to get back onto the field.

    • Advertisement
  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'I've been working every single day'

    Pulisic made clear that his recent absence had not been a true break, saying he has spent the past two weeks working his way back into contention.

    “Two weeks off sounds crazy,” he said. “I haven't been off; I've been working every single day.”

    “I'm feeling good,” he added. “I've obviously joined with the team in the last few days, so I'm feeling good, positive going into it, and, hopefully, I'll be able to play a part tomorrow.”

    Generally, conventional wisdom would say that there was no way Pochettino would risk his best attacker in a game like this. The U.S. have nothing to play for. Neither does Turkey. The risks surely outweigh the benefits.

    With that said, the one reason for Pulisic to see the field would be for him to, perhaps, get a little bit of gametime back under his belt to prepare him for the knockouts. Again, whether or not that happens is up to Pochettino, but whether or not that happens, Pulisic says he'll be ready for whatever his next appearance may be.

    "I don't think that's enough time to lose sharpness," he says of his layoff. "I've been touching the ball every day, and whatnot. I'm working a lot, got a couple of training sessions in. I'd say I feel ready."

    Throughout the last few weeks, many of Pulisic's teammates have been asked about his status. While those teammates weren't qualified to comment on his physical well-being, they were able to say that Pulisic was generally doing well. He agrees.

  • USMNT 2026 World Cup Christian Pulisic Weston McKennieGetty

    'It's a unique bond'

    Vibes are high in USMNT camp, as they should be. It's why Pulisic was all smiles in the moments after the Australia game. It was a joy, he said, to watch his teammates take care of business. It was even better to celebrate with them afterward.

    "I enjoyed just being on the sideline, being around the team," he said. "I wanted to be there, just still living that World Cup game. I obviously just couldn't be happier and prouder of, like, how the guys handled that whole situation. I had faith in them, I knew they would. It's a really cool team to be a part of, and I just enjoyed the experience."

    That's the unique aspect of this World Cup, which is a different experience. With the expanded field, this tournament is much different than 2022. There's more time between games, which means more quiet moments with teammates, family, and ultimately, Pochettino, too.

    "I think he definitely learns a lot," Pulisic said of his coach's newfound American-isms. "I think the American culture is very unique. Sometimes, someone will say something to him in a meeting or whatever, and it just sounds like super American slang. "He's like, 'huh?', and I just find it so funny.

    "It feels like he's really in tune with it. I'm in his office yesterday, and he's listening to country music. It's funny to see, but then he also brings his Argentinian culture. The staff shows us things from there. It's a unique bond within the group, for sure."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Christian Pulisic USMNT 2026 World Cup ParaguayGetty

    'We can do it'

    Winning has a way of keeping spirits high.

    For the USMNT, the World Cup has started just about perfectly, even if the tournament has not been quite as flawless for its biggest star. Christian Pulisic insists he is fine with that, especially with bigger tests ahead, beginning with Thursday’s group-stage finale against Turkey. In the grand scheme, the match may not change much. Inside the U.S. camp, though, it still carries weight as the Americans look to keep their momentum - and their mood - right where it is.

    "I think when you win your last game, you go into the next one with that little bit extra, a good feeling," he said. "That winning mentality feeling, it sticks with you. You want it, for sure, going into the knockout rounds. You'll definitely feel better with a win, so that's why we're going to push for it.

    "It's an opportunity, an amazing opportunity. We don't necessarily need a win, but it's a World Cup game, and we all want to give our best and play well."

    If that happens again, the belief will continue to rise. Pochettino and the USMNT already have the world asking "Why not?", and that question would only grow louder with another win. No matter who is on the field for the USMNT on Thursday, that's the aim: to continue growing that belief.

    "I just always believe that anything's possible," Pulisic said, "and I don't feel like we necessarily need some miracle to go far in the World Cup. I think we have a really good team. I think we can do it. Things have to go your way, just like for everyone. I just always feel like believing is better than not."

    More questions to come, then, and Pulisic is physically and mentally ready to get back to doing his part in answering them.

World Cup
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
USA crest
USA
USA