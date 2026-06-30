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USMNT Starting XI GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Christian Pulisic is a lock, but who joins him? Picking the USMNT's Starting XI for World Cup Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina

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After mixing things up to close the group phase of this tournament, there's no room for error now. Here is who GOAL thinks should start.

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s last game was about rotation and conservation. This one? It’s about business. Knockout-round soccer in a World Cup - this is what everything has been building towards. This is where it all becomes real.

The Round of 32 brings a match with Bosnia and Herzegovina, who finished third in their group. The USMNT, meanwhile, finished first in theirs, earning the chance to rest, rotate and protect against Turkey in their group stage finale. There are some slight injury concerns in camp as Auston Trusty, Cristian Roldan and Mark McKenzie have been dealing with ailments, but there are no suspensions and no major fitness issues. The U.S. are, by and large, ready for the next test, and it's their most crucial one yet.

So, with that in mind, how does the USMNT set up for the Round of 32? Which players could make the difference? GOAL takes a look…

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    GK: Matt Freese

    Matt Turner was given the start against Turkey and, in truth, had a better game than most will give him credit for. It wasn’t nearly good enough to unseat Freese, though, as he still seems to be the No. 1. 

    So far, Freese has been relatively untested. Might that change in this game?

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  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LB: Antonee Robinson

    Of all the clear-cut choices in the XI, this one may be the most clear-cut.

    Robinson has been the starter here for years, and particularly with how he's fared this summer, there’s no change in sight. When healthy, he starts, and that’s that. 

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CB: Tim Ream

    Say what you want about age or pace, but there’s also something to be said about the calm the 38-year-old veteran brings. That calm was missing against Turkey, which was easy to see. Insert Ream and it's fair to wonder if the U.S. concedes any of those three goals.

    There may be some moments where the opposition attackers break loose and make things uncomfortable, but Ream’s intelligence and ability on the ball make that a worthy trade-off. 

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  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CB: Chris Richards

    Part of the reason you make the trade mentioned above is that you trust Richards to provide cover. He’s been fantastic at that so far. 

    He’s also been fantastic on the ball, too, which has added a new layer to the USMNT’s buildup. That could help again against a Bosnian team that seems less likely to have the ball. 

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    RB: Alex Freeman

    The USMNT’s youngest player has played beyond his years in this tournament. He’s not mistake-proof and did have a part to play in Turkey’s game-winner, but he’s generally been fantastic due to his combination of physical gifts and ever-increasing game sense. 

    He also plays a unique role, one that seems so well suited to him through the games so far this summer. The U.S. will hope it stays that way and that he continues to blossom as a top-tier defender.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Tyler Adams

    There’s no player in this team, or player pool, that is anything like Adams. You saw that play out in real time against Turkey as the USMNT struggled without a proper ball-winner in the center of the field. Sebastian Berhalter was fantastic in the attack, but the defensive side was a bit tougher because he is not, at his core, a No. 6.

    That’s Adams’ gig, and he’s done it well enough this summer, which has allowed those around him to flourish. 

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Weston McKennie

    The lone holdover from the last game. The truth is that he only played in that game because the USMNT is really lacking midfield numbers, and he probably played more than the USMNT would have liked.

    Like the other midfielders, though, McKennie has been fantastic this tournament, and his combination play with Sergino Dest on the right could be massive. He really has taken his game up to a different level this summer, which takes the USMNT to a different level, too, with how he impacts games on both sides of the ball.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Malik Tillman

    The underlying numbers are fantastic. That’s because Tillman has been, too. 

    Playing as more of a No. 8, Tillman has been elite, particularly with the little things. This seems like it will be a game where those things will matter a ton. Playing against a Bosnia team likely to sit back a little bit, Tillman's creativity will be crucial. So, too, will be his pressing as the U.S. tries to win the ball back quickly.

  • Christian Pulisic USMNT 2026 World Cup ParaguayGetty

    LW: Christian Pulisic

    He’s back!

    The winger put in a good shift against Turkey, easing many of the concerns about his fitness. He created several chances in that game and, if he were totally fit, he probably would have put one away. 

    With a few more days of recovery, Pulisic should be close to 100 percent, which is massive for this team. 

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    RW: Sergino Dest

    The USMNT’s dribbling whirlwind is a player who makes defenses so uncomfortable. He did that in both of his starts, and the USMNT needs him to do it again here. 

    Additionally, he does provide some cover defensively, too, as a wingback. That could help when the opponents do get forward, particularly this speedy Bosnian team.

  • Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026Getty/GOAL

    ST: Folarin Balogun

    He’s been the difference-maker so far this summer, so he retains his place over Ricardo Pepi. 

    The brief Golden Boot dream is long gone thanks to Lionel Messi’s continued dominance, but Balogun’s goals are crucial to another dream: advancement in the knockout rounds. 

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