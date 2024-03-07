VIDEO: Christian Pulisic by an inch! USMNT star gets his toe on the end of Rafael Leao’s stupendous solo effort to give AC Milan breathing space in Europa League last-16 tie
Christian Pulisic stole a late goal off of Rafael Leao to secure a first-leg victory over Slavia Prague in AC Milan's Europa League last-16 first leg.
- Pulisic scores in Milan victory over Prague
- Steals late effort off of Leao
- Rossoneri take 4-2 victory into leg 2