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‘Exciting player’ - Christian Pulisic transfer question asked by Liverpool legend as USMNT star sees Premier League return at Anfield speculated on
Fowler pitches Pulisic as Salah successor
Salah’s departure has left a monumental void in the Liverpool attack, forcing the recruitment team into a search for a replacement this summer. While RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande has emerged as a primary target with an £86 million bid already submitted, the lack of a breakthrough in negotiations has seen alternative names enter the conversation.
Club icon Fowler has now proposed a surprising candidate, suggesting that Pulisic could follow a similar career trajectory to the Egyptian King. Speaking on X, Fowler made his feelings clear: "Plenty of rumours about as to who’s going to LFC, one name I’ve not seen mentioned is Pulisic… Good age, played in the Premier League, exciting player, I’d take him. Potentially a Salah type of pathway, thoughts?"
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AC Milan form draws Premier League interest
Pulisic has revitalised his career in Italy since leaving Chelsea in 2023, establishing himself as a vital cog in the AC Milan machine. The American has enjoyed a prolific spell at San Siro, and his ability to influence games from both flanks has caught the eye of several Premier League heavyweights. The 27-year-old has flourished in Serie A, and he is a dangerous player when given the freedom of the final third.
During his time in Milan, Pulisic has notched 42 goals and provided 27 assists across 134 appearances. This consistency stands in stark contrast to his injury-hit final years at Stamford Bridge, where he struggled for regular minutes despite becoming a Champions League winner with the Blues. With his contract winding down, the possibility of a cut-price deal makes him an intriguing option for English suitors.
Transfer advice for Manchester United and Liverpool
Fowler isn't the only one backing Pulisic for a return to the top flight of English football. Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker previously suggested that the Red Devils should also be in the hunt for the forward. He noted: "Coming back to the Premier League with Manchester United... He would be one of the most famous American footballers ever with that behind him on his CV. I wouldn’t put that to bed. I would try and keep that once alive for someone like that."
However, former USMNT star Tab Ramos has warned that Pulisic must choose his next destination carefully to ensure his style of play is accommodated. Ramos said regarding a return to the Premier League for Pulisic: "If you are talking about a club that is really putting a foot forward and has the ball, not talking about a bottom-of-the-table EPL team, then that could be a good scenario because Christian Pulisic in the final third is a dangerous player. I think where he could get into a bit of an issue is if he’s middle-of-the-table down in a team that is sort of holding and countering - that’s not necessarily his game."
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Captain America’s uncertain long-term future
Despite the growing noise surrounding his future, Milan remain hopeful of retaining their talisman. The Italian giants have reportedly kept their offer of a contract extension on the table, but the former Chelsea winger has yet to commit. It remains to be seen if he feels his long-term future would be best served by staying in Serie A or testing himself in the Premier League once more.
With Pulisic currently leading the United States in a home World Cup, his profile has never been higher. While some Liverpool fans remain sceptical of whether he can reach the heights of a legend like Salah, his experience, age, and proven track record in Europe make him one of the most talked-about names in the current window. For now, 'Captain America' remains at San Siro, but the lure of Anfield or Old Trafford could prove difficult to ignore.