Can Christian Pulisic stay hot and will Mauricio Pochettino slow Jamal Musiala? Five keys for USMNT vs Germany

The road to the World Cup continues for the U.S. Men's National Team and, in truth, that road felt a little better this week than it did before. That's what happens when you pick up a good win to kick-start the final phases of tournament preparation.

The win over Senegal has quite obviously lifted spirits, helping push the USMNT through this second week of pre-tournament camp. At the end of that week, though, lies another test: Germany, and it'll almost certainly be the biggest one the U.S. will face before a potential knockout-round tie against another one of the game's elite teams.

There's no mistaking Germany's place in the game. Featuring stars like Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz and Champions League final goalscorer Kai Havertz, they have immense talent. The last time the U.S. faced European heavyweights like this, they fell both times, suffering an embarrassment at the hands of Belgium and never quite troubling Portugal during the March break.

Will this one be different? Can the U.S. continue the good vibes ahead of next week's tournament opener against Turkey? They'll hope so, as a good performance against Germany would do wonders for the team's next phase of preparation.

GOAL looks at the key storylines heading into the friendly against Germany, a match with plenty of significance, both emotional and professional, for players throughout the USMNT squad.