Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and the 25 best USMNT players of the 21st century so far - ranked

American soccer players are now household names on the global scene, something virtually unfathomable just 25 years ago

Soccer in America wasn't born in 1994 but, at the very least, it was reborn. A new era began when the World Cup came to the United States. For the first time ever, American soccer was in the global limelight and, for the first time ever, the sport felt relevant on a broader scale.

The U.S. is still benefitting from the impact of that World Cup, particularly as the country prepares for a 2026 return. That moment back in 1994 sparked a renaissance, as the U.S. men's national team moved into the new millennium with more momentum than ever before.

Throughout the start of the 21st century, American soccer has seen players continue to raise their level. Playing in Europe was once unheard of; now, there are stars competing for league titles and Champions League crowns on a regular basis. It's an incredible rise, one headlined by countless trailblazers. From Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey to Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, American players are now household names, something almost unfathomable just a few decades ago.

So, as we approach the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, GOAL is on hand to rank the top 25...