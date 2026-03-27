ATLANTA -- One word that has been thrown around a lot at U.S. Men's National Team camp this week is "pressure". Everyone is feeling it. Right now, there is something for everyone involved with the USMNT to fight for, and the weight of that becomes more real with every training session and, in particular, every game.

The U.S. face Belgium in Atlanta on Saturday, a high-stakes test against one of the world’s best as World Cup preparation continues.

"What we have learned as a coaching staff, we are American but South American, but when you are free, you perform," head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "When you feel happy, you perform. There's no need to feel pressure because pressure is a thing that, if you can't deal with it perfectly, it can be heavy.

"The players need to feel support and belief, trust and confidence and say, 'Hey, we believe'. One thing that I said the other day is, 'Why not us?' We really need to believe that we can be there."

So, as that expectation mounts, what will the USMNT and its players need to prove this weekend? What is on the line against Belgium? Which players are under the microscope? GOAL looks at five keys to Saturday's match...