Christian Norgaard blasts Arsenal team-mates for conceding 'very stupid goal' in shock FA Cup loss to Southampton

While some might look toward squad rotation or injuries as a reason for the dip in form, Norgaard was quick to shut down any such narratives. He insisted that the players selected for the clash were more than capable of securing the result and that the responsibility lies solely with those who were on the pitch at St Mary's.

"There were times when we felt in control, but there were moments when they really had us. Overall, not good enough. But there were times when we could have enjoyed the momentum a bit more. Those are the moments when we should have been sharper. No, there are no excuses for tonight. It has nothing to do with injuries or availability. We had a really good team on the pitch that should have been competing on a high level," Norgaard added.