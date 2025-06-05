'Start showing our teeth' – Chris Richards urges USMNT to raise intensity to lift 2025 Gold Cup

GettySiddhant Lazar'Start showing our teeth' – Chris Richards urges USMNT to raise intensity to lift 2025 Gold CupCONCACAF Gold CupC. RichardsUSAThe FA Cup winning defender believes that the USMNT knows what they’re lacking and that is competitiveness as their primary shortcomingRichards pinpoints competitive mentality as team's biggest weakness USMNT defender calls for intensity improvement in both training and matches Crystal Palace star emphasizes urgency with World Cup on home soil approaching Article continues below