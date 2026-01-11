+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Chelsea West Ham WSLGetty/GOAL
Calum Preston Kelly

Chelsea women's player ratings vs West Ham: Sandy Baltimore brace leads five-star Blues to easy WSL win as Lauren James and Alyssa Thompson also net

Sandy Baltimore scored the pick of the goals and grabbed a second from the penalty spot as Chelsea swept aside West Ham 5-0 on Sunday to keep up the pace on Manchester City at the top of the Women's Super League table. The Blues led after just 46 seconds at Kingsmeadow and did not look back as they launched wave after wave of attack on their visitors, with Lauren James and Alyssa Thompson also grabbing first-half goals in a rampant display.

Sonia Bompastor's side needed less than a minute to open the scoring as Yu Endo put through her own net after getting her feet mixed up from an Ellie Carpenter ball across the face of goal. Chelsea's pressing was causing West Ham all kinds of problems, and their efforts paid off again just before the half-hour mark as James charged down goalkeeper Kinga Szemik and the ball bounced into the net off the England international.

Szemik made up for her error as she tipped a swerving Johanna Rytting Kaneryd strike onto the crossbar, but the Blues would make it three shortly after through the dangerous Thompson, who slid home at the far post following a move involving Rytting Kaneryd and Carpenter. With just moments left until the break, it was 4-0, as Baltimore crashed the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Bompastor rang the changes after the break with the game won, but the opportunities continued to arrive for the home side. Substitute Sam Kerr saw a shot smartly saved while Wieke Kaptein's follow-up was cleared off the line, before Chelsea were awarded a penalty for a handball by Viviane Asseyi. Baltimore stepped up and calmly rolled the ball home to seal a five-star victory.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...

  • Millie Bright Chelsea 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (7/10):

    Though she was not forced into action on many occasions, the England shot-stopper made a smart save from Martinez late in the first half, while she clawed back a dangerous corner off the goal line. Will be happy with the clean sheet.

    Naomi Girma (7/10):

    The Blues had little to do at the back but when called into action, the United States international carried out her defensive duties well.

    Millie Bright (8/10):

    The skipper had the most touches, completed 94.9 percent of her passes, and begun attacks while also limiting the opposition to very little.

    Veerle Buurman (7/10):

    Made an important last-ditch tackle in the second half and was otherwise solid at the back.

  • Ellie Carpenter Chelsea 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Ellie Carpenter (8/10):

    The wing-back was a constant threat, in particular during the first half, using her pace to great effect to breeze past the defender in the build-up to Thompson's goal while grabbing the assist for the own-goal opener.

    Sjoeke Nusken (7/10):

    The German midfielder was a threat in attacking areas and contributed to a commanding display in the middle of the park, before she was replaced on the hour.

    Lauren James (8/10):

    Worked hard to press the goalkeeper and earn her goal, and could have had one or two more on another day. Showed her class on the ball as ever and caused several problems for a struggling West Ham defence.

    Erin Cuthbert (6/10):

    Tidy on the ball in the first half and made sure West Ham hardly got a look-in, before she was withdrawn by Bompastor at the break to be replaced by Kaptein.

    Sandy Baltimore (9/10):

    Scored the goal of the day with a bullet of a strike into the top corner of the net. Never looked in doubt from the spot, too. The versatile wing-back had 84 touches and was dominant up and down the left in a tireless display.

  • Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Chelsea 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (8/10):

    Will be disappointed not to have got herself on the scoresheet after five shots on the West Ham goal, but the Swede put in a fine display nevertheless. Grabbed an assist for the third goal and was unfortunate to see her powerful strike expertly tipped onto the crossbar.

    Alyssa Thompson (8/10):

    Deserved her goal and reacted quickly in the six-yard box to finish the opportunity. The U.S. international showed a clean pair of heels to the visiting defence, who will have been glad to see the back of her when she was withdrawn with the game already won.

  • Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Wieke Kaptein (6/10):

    The Netherlands international slotted seamlessly into the midfield after her introduction for Cuthbert.

    Sam Kerr (7/10):

    Nearly got herself on the scoresheet off the bench as Szemik made a reaction save from close range, while a well-struck volley was straight at the goalkeeper.

    Lexi Potter (6/10):

    The 19-year-old came on for her Blues first-team debut and did some impressive work in midfield.

    Guro Reiten (6/10):

    Looked to get on the ball and cause danger following her introduction, with the result already sealed.

    Chloe Sarwie (7/10):

    The 17-year-old showed industry in attacking areas after her late introduction and was a worthy replacement for Baltimore.

    Sonia Bompastor (8/10):

    The Blues boss saw her side dominate from the first to the last whistle as her starting XI proved far too much for the visitors. Her decision to offer opportunities to young players off the bench late on was commendable, too.

