Chelsea advised to make THREE new signings in key areas as Marcel Desailly urges Blues' hierarchy to stop buying young players

Ex-Blues captain Desailly, who spent six years at the Bridge between 1998 and 2004, believes that changes need to be made to the club’s recruitment strategy. Talking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, the World Cup-winning Frenchman said when asked how and where Chelsea need to improve: “More than the goalkeeper, first of all they have to take, if he's new, they have to take an experienced goalkeeper who breeds confidence - we need confidence.

“And not only the goalkeeper, you need a central defender with experience, you need a striker with experience, to help [Enzo] Fernandez - who, I would say, is the only experienced player that we have in the squad. [Reece] James is okay, but he's on and off, you know what I mean?

“They did well last season, unbelievable season, but they need four experienced players in the squad to match with the young, talented players that we have in the side. [Pedro] Neto is experienced, Estevao, very good player also. [Cole] Palmer, he stays or he goes, no problem, but you cannot have doubt. But who is surrounding them? They are not natural leaders.

“The new era, the modern football project, you need five or six years of Premier League experience. They don't have that, they are young players. [Moises] Caicedo, he had a great season last year, but this year he's down. Why is he down? Because Fernandez, as an experienced player, is not staying by his side. James sometimes plays in the midfield, but he goes forward. So he's been left alone.

“They need to be surrounding each line with experienced players. This will make the coach have more choice to put up his tactical setup. He's only got young players.”