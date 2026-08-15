'A great opportunity' - Chelsea teenager Dastan Satpayev seals Burnley loan switch

The promising youngster, who has earned eight senior caps for Kazakhstan, expressed his excitement at taking on a fresh challenge in English football with the Clarets.

Speaking to Burnley's official website, Satpayev outlined his ambitions: "I'm very pleased to be here. It's a great opportunity for me in my career and a great club to show what I can do and help the team get back to where they belong."

He further underlined his readiness for the test at Turf Moor: "It's my first time playing in England and I'm ready now to take on the next chapter and have a successful time with Burnley."