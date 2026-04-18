Chelsea star willing to join West Ham in summer tranfer move - but only if they avoid relegation

Speaking ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace, Nuno praised the impact Disasi has had since arriving at the club. Despite the defender’s recent history of being sidelined at Chelsea, the manager insisted that his belief never wavered. "He joined high on confidence and believed in himself. Believe me, Axel was never low on confidence. He is a very positive boy. He arrived with the commitment to help and was very aware of the situation that we are," Nuno told reporters.

The Portuguese coach continued by addressing Disasi's journey through various clubs recently, stating: "In life, you go through ups, downs, disappointments, happiness, so it’s the reality of life. It’s not about being written off and having a point to prove to anyone."