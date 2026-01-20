Chelsea's transfer twist! New Jeremy Jacquet plan revealed as Blues look to beat rivals to €60m-rated defender

As Chelsea consider their defensive options, Rosenior has now recalled Axel Disasi to first-team training. The defender has been part of the club's infamous 'bomb squad' but was back with his team-mates at the training ground ahead of Wednesday's Champions League outing. Rosenior explained why Disasi is now back in the frame: "I had a really good meeting with (Disasi) a couple of days ago. I wanted to catch up with him, see where he was in terms of his career. I said to the players when I came in, it’s a clean slate for everybody. So it was only right for me to have a conversation with him. Really good conversation. I got to know him really, really well. It was the right thing to be back involved with the group. Because of the situation he’s been in, he’s behind in terms of his match fitness. We’ll keep working with him really, really hard to get him up to speed." Disasi has not featured for Chelsea for 12 months, with his last outing coming against Wolves in January 2025.