Chelsea recall £15.6m summer signing to add further depth to Enzo Maresca's squad amid flailing Premier League title push

Chelsea have recalled summer signing Aaron Anselmino back from his from loan at Boca Juniors.

  • Anselmino called back from Boca Juniors loan
  • Chelsea signed defender in summer of 2024
  • Argentine to provide squad depth for Blues
