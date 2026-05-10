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Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man Utd left hanging as Andoni Iraola delivers ‘no rush’ update on his future plans - with Bournemouth hoping for Champions League leaving gift
Focus on Bournemouth finale
Iraola has chosen to remain tight-lipped about his next destination. Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Crystal Palace are all said to be monitoring his situation, while he has also been linked with the top job at Man Utd. Bournemouth sit sixth in the Premier League on 55 points, boasting 13 victories and 16 draws in 36 matches. They are fighting fiercely to close the gap on fourth-placed Liverpool and fifth-placed Aston Villa, as a top-five finish secures Champions League football. Sixth would also be enough if Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League. Following his team's crucial 1-0 victory against Fulham on Saturday, Iraola stated when pushed on his future: "I'm in no rush. I will not talk about my future. I'm fully focused on trying to finish this season with a reward, something tangible for the [Bournemouth] players and supporters."
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The Manchester United connection
United reportedly view Iraola as a primary candidate if Michael Carrick does not secure the job permanently. Carrick was appointed interim boss in January after Ruben Amorim's exit. While Carrick has impressed, guiding United to Champions League qualification, the INEOS sporting department are exploring all options.
Clarity over Vitality Stadium exit
Iraola will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season. Bournemouth have acted swiftly to maintain stability by announcing Marco Rose as his successor. "It was not an easy decision [to leave] but once it is made you feel relief," Iraola said. "I feel we have used it in a positive way. Since that day, we've had great results but also the mood. Everyone is clear, the relationship is so clean and honest. Okay, this is going to happen, next season Marco Rose will be our manager. Everyone knows what's happening. We are in good place and can use this in a positive way."
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The final decision awaits
As the season nears its climax, the managerial merry-go-round will intensify. United face a difficult choice between pursuing the Spanish tactician or sticking with Carrick. Whether his next chapter unfolds in Manchester, London, or Madrid, Iraola's immediate focus remains entirely on delivering a historic European finish for the Cherries.