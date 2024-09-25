Real Madrid v Chelsea - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea ready to do battle with Real Madrid in transfer tussle for £60m-rated rising Bundesliga defender

ChelseaReal MadridTransfersRB LeipzigBundesligaC. Lukeba

Chelsea have joined Real Madrid in pursuit of young RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

  • Chelsea and Real want Leipzig's Lukeba
  • Joined the Bundesliga club from Lyon last summer
  • Liverpool wanted to sign the player in 2021
