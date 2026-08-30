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Moataz Elgammal

Chelsea reach agreement with Monaco to sign Lamine Camara as Enzo Fernandez nears exit

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L. Camara
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Ligue 1

Chelsea have reportedly reached a definitive agreement with Monaco to sign midfielder Lamine Camara in the final days of the transfer window. The arrival of the Senegalese international is expected to facilitate the high-profile departure of Enzo Fernandez, who is currently finalising a blockbuster move to Manchester City after falling out of favour with the Chelsea manager.

  • Chelsea agree deal for Monaco midfielder

    Chelsea have agreed a deal with Monaco to sign Camara for a fee expected to reach €45m, including bonuses. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the transfer is nearing completion with only the payment schedule left to be finalised.

    The Senegalese midfielder will arrive at Stamford Bridge as a direct replacement for Fernandez. Fernandez is in the advanced stages of completing a monumental £120m transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City to reunite with Enzo Maresca. Chelsea have actively targeted Camara throughout the summer, outmanoeuvring Crystal Palace to land their priority target.

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    Alonso questions desire of departing midfielder

    The impending exit of Fernandez follows a turbulent period under manager Xabi Alonso, who recently omitted the midfielder from his squad for a Carabao Cup victory against Luton Town. Alonso publicly questioned the mentality and preparation of Fernandez leading up to the fixture.

    Explaining the decision to drop him, Alonso stated: "We need the players that are in the best situation to play. We need to take everything into consideration – players that are in a good moment, players that are not feeling that energy to play. For me, it is very important they feel this desire to play and to have good preparation."

  • Camara brings impressive record to Stamford Bridge

    Alonso also confirmed holding a private discussion with Fernandez before the match. Alonso added: "We talked and we decided it was better not to be part of the squad. He is a top player." With that relationship seemingly fractured, Chelsea have moved decisively to ensure they are not left short in the middle of the pitch. Camara has established himself as a dominant force in Ligue 1 over the past two years, making 75 appearances for Monaco across all competitions. The international player contributed six goals and 11 assists during his successful tenure in France.

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  • Fulham v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What next for Chelsea and their reshaped midfield

    Chelsea will look to rapidly finalise the departure of Fernandez to Manchester City while officially unveiling Camara in the coming hours. The new signing will join a heavily modified midfield that already includes summer arrivals Valentin Barco and Jordan Henderson. Alonso must now quickly integrate these new pieces as Chelsea prepare for their upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Ligue 1
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