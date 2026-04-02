Chelsea players turn on Enzo Fernandez after outbursts amid slump in form & flirting with Real Madrid transfer

The tension has been brewing since Chelsea were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain. During that bruising 8-2 aggregate defeat, cameras captured a furious Fernandez throwing the match ball at goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and screaming at the Denmark international after an error. This very public berating of a team-mate amid a dismal run of four successive defeats has reportedly angered several senior players.

Following the elimination, Fernandez did little to calm the waters when asked about his future at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Fernandez said: “I don’t know, there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.” With PSG also reportedly monitoring his situation, his refusal to guarantee he would remain in London beyond the current campaign has left many at the club questioning his loyalty while they struggle to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League.