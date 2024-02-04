Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: How long can Mauricio Pochettino go on? Blues' defence capitulates while Moises Caicedo flops in woeful home defeat

The Blues shipped four goals for the second successive game as they slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League table

Matheus Cunha's hat-trick ensured Chelsea conceded four goals for the second straight game as Wolves handed out a thrashing to Mauricio Pochettino's side that heaps more pressure on the former Tottenham manager.

The Blues, who lost 4-1 to Liverpool last time out, took the lead in the 19th minute through Cole Palmer's neat side-footed finish, only for Cunha to equalise three minutes later courtesy of a wicked deflection off Thiago Silva.

Chelsea were short on luck again when Rayan Ait-Nouri's effort ricocheted off Axel Disasi past unfortunate goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, with the strike going down as an own goal for the centre-back. Cunha then swept home a lovely flowing move to make it 3-1 just after the hour mark, before converting a penalty he won eight minutes from time.

Thiago Silva nodded home in the 84th minute to reduce the arrears, but the visitors held on for a deserved 4-2 win to leapfrog the Blues into 10th in the Premier League table.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...