Chelsea player ratings vs Ipswich: Cole Palmer needs help! England star can't save Blues from shock defeat after defensive blunders

Chelsea failed to bounce back from their recent Fulham defeat and have lost back-to-back Premier League games for the first time under Enzo Maresca.

It was an end-to-end start, with Ipswich desperate for points and keen to impress. Liam Delap, in particular started, like an express train for the hosts, winning a 12th minute penalty from Blues goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen that he converted himself.

Chelsea took control of the game thereafter and Joao Felix had a would-be equaliser in the first half ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review, as well as other chances. But Ipswich's second soon after half-time was another gift, possession lost by Axel Disasi, Delap driving at goal and ex-Blues talent Omari Hutchinson eventually applying the assured finish.

Cole Palmer twice hit the woodwork and impressed on an otherwise challenging evening. But, with Ed Sheeran watching on in the stands, Chelsea are the first visiting team to lose a Premier League game at Ipswich since April 2002.

