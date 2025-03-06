Fernandez JamesGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Chelsea player ratings vs Copenhagen: Reece James and Enzo Fernandez get the Blues over the line! Cole Palmer has another off night as Enzo Maresca's men escape Conference League clash with narrow win

Player ratingsChelseaFEATURESFC Copenhagen vs ChelseaFC CopenhagenConference League

James and Fernandez were the scorers as the Blues turned in a professional performance to beat Copenhagen 2-1 in the Conference League

The first half hour of the round of 16 first leg between Chelsea and Copenhagen was characterised by a midfield battle, but Malo Gusto did suffer an injury, and asked to be substituted, being replaced by Marc Cucurella as Enzo Maresca shuffled his defensive pack.

At half-time, Maresca made a triple change, introducing Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, and Levi Colwill, and within a minute, they were ahead, as Reece James slammed a long-range effort into the bottom corner from range.

The game opened up thereafter and Chelsea took advantage after the hour mark, as Fernandez finished Tyrique George's cut-back after the Blues won the ball high up the pitch.

With 10 minutes to go, Chelsea were given a fright through Gabriel Pereira's brilliant header at the back post, giving Copenhagen hope of a sensational comeback.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Parken...

