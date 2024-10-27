Chelsea player ratings vs Newcastle: Cole Palmer proves his point with another match-winning display as Nicolas Jackson impresses again while Reece James struggles to answer Enzo Maresca's call

The England midfielder scored one and helped create another at Stamford Bridge as Enzo Maresca's side got back to winning ways in the Premier League

Questions were asked of Cole Palmer following Chelsea's loss at Liverpool last time out in the Premier League, but the England midfielder bounced back in sensational fashion to lead the Blues to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

Palmer thought he had given Enzo Maresca's side an early lead when he latched onto Nicolas Jackson's pass, but his strike was ruled out for offside. However, Chelsea did break the deadlock after 18 minutes as Pedro Neto latched onto Palmer's delicious through-ball and squared for Jackson to tap home.

The Blues were the better side, but found themselves pegged back when Alexander Isak stole in to prod Lewis Hall's left-wing cross into an empty net. However, Palmer stepped up to re-establish the home side's lead two minutes into the second half when he powered a strike past Nick Pope at his near post.

Neto hit the post with a header shortly after, but Chelsea had to work hard to see out the victory, with Reece James and Moises Caicedo both making last-ditch blocks to deny Isak a second equaliser.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...