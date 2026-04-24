AFP
Spent £1.5bn to go backwards! Chelsea told they need new owners as Jamie Carragher savages Todd Boehly and BlueCo in the wake of fifth managerial sacking
Carragher condemns BlueCo mismanagement
The dismissal of Rosenior has sparked intense scrutiny over the leadership at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea's hierarchy accused of dismantling the club’s established culture of success. Despite an investment exceeding £1.5bn ($2bn) since the 2022 takeover, the team has regressed on the pitch while cycling through a staggering number of first-team players and managers. Critics argue that the current boardroom-led model has created a significant disconnect between the club's directors and its increasingly frustrated fan base.
- Getty Images Sport
Boardroom overreach under fire
Carragher believes the downfall of recent managers is merely a symptom of a deeper structural failure where directors view coaches as mere pawns. He suggests that the pursuit of financial loopholes and lengthy contracts has prioritised accounting over athletic performance and squad harmony.
Writing in his column for The Telegraph regarding the state of the club under Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, Carragher stated: “Chelsea’s owners have turned a trophy-winning machine into a failed experiment. Downfall of Liam Rosenior a symptom of terrible mismanagement by BlueCo that has dismantled a successful club.
"The departure of a fifth permanent manager in four years at Stamford Bridge suggests Chelsea need a new owner as much as another head coach. The BlueCo era has been an unmitigated failure; a vivid example of image over substance. At the start of last season, I wrote in this column that Chelsea had turned into the world’s richest development club. It is actually worse than that. They now stand accused of overpaying for a startling regression.”
Questioning the recruitment model
The pundit further highlighted how the club’s insistence on "the model" has alienated established, high-calibre coaches while leaving younger managers like Rosenior vulnerable to the high-pressure environment. Carragher also pointed to the acrimony caused by the club’s contract policies, which he believes undermines the authority of the manager.
Expanding on how the owners have altered the club's standing within world football, Carragher added: “Those in charge at Stamford Bridge wanted to go about their business in a different way from Roman Abramovich. They have certainly managed that, spending over £1.5bn to make Chelsea less successful, less feared, less respected and less profitable. A trophy-winning machine has been transformed into an expensive, failed football experiment."
The former Liverpool centre-back continued: "Rosenior was fighting fires as soon as his name was referenced because he already worked for the organisation and the assumption was he would know and accept his place in the chain of command. As soon as Rosenior was given the job, there was an expectation it would end in brutal circumstances. It was a matter of when, not if.
"His demise should give no one pleasure. Chelsea fans will be relieved it is over, but deep down they know the problem is how and why he was ever considered right for the job at this point in his career. Rosenior could not reject such an opportunity, but he was bound to be eaten alive."
- Getty
Searching for a resilient successor
Chelsea must now find a permanent replacement who can command the respect of a bloated squad while navigating the constraints of the sporting directors' vision. The upcoming transfer window presents another challenge, as the club remains under pressure to balance the books and potentially offload high-profile stars who may seek an exit. With supporters' protests mounting, the next appointment faces an immediate test of character to prevent the ongoing "circus" from derailing the 2026-27 campaign.