Chelsea's muddled £220m midfield: Blues & Mauricio Pochettino need far more from Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez

The pair were meant to have a transformative effect on Mauricio Pochettino's team, but things haven't gone to plan in their first year together

Following the £107 million ($132m) capture of Enzo Fernandez seven months prior, winning the race to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo from under Liverpool's noses, albeit for a mammoth £115m ($146m) fee, was seen as a major coup; the status of Chelsea's midfield was surely secure for the present and the future as their midfield overhaul neared completion.

However, fast-forward eight months and the Blues' free-spending has become the butt of rivals' jokes once again. The South American duo have struggled to impose themselves at times this season, with injuries resulting in something of an imbalance and the midfield often overrun by opponents sensing an opportunity.

Aged 22 and 23, respectively, Caicedo and Enzo were always supposed to be signings for the long-term, hence Chelsea's willingness to make such a mind-boggling investment. But with their chances of achieving any semblance of success this season hanging in the balance once again, the Blues need them to step up right now.