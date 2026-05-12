AFP
Chelsea meet with Andoni Iraola after Bournemouth boss rejected Crystal Palace as Blues consider Xabi Alonso and Marco Silva
Chelsea step up managerial search
Chelsea have stepped up their search for a new head coach after holding a meeting with Bournemouth manager Iraola, per The Sun. The club are seeking permanent manager following the dismissals of Enzo Maresca and most recently Liam Rosenior. Iraola’s work at the Vitality Stadium has attracted attention in west London. The Spaniard has guided Bournemouth to the brink of historic European qualification, placing him firmly on Chelsea’s shortlist. The meeting marks a significant escalation in Chelsea’s interest. Iraola and Alonso are both represented by the agency IDUB, and that connection has reportedly been used to open discussions with both coaches.
- Getty Images Sport
Iraola responds to speculation
Despite growing interest from London clubs, Iraola has remained focused on Bournemouth’s season. Speaking about renewed interest from Crystal Palace, the Spaniard said: "I’m in no rush. I will not talk about my future. I’m fully focused on trying to finish this season with a reward, something tangible for the players and supporters."
Palace had already approached Iraola twice in their search for a successor to Oliver Glasner. However, the Bournemouth boss rejected those attempts, though the club have not entirely abandoned hope of persuading him to move to Selhurst Park.
Alonso leads ownership preference
While Iraola is a serious candidate, former Real Madrid manager Alonso has emerged as the leading choice among Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo. Alonso is viewed internally as a high-profile appointment capable of reshaping the team tactically and guiding a young squad forward. Securing a coach of his stature could require structural changes within the club, including greater managerial influence over recruitment. Chelsea are reportedly willing to adjust their current model if it helps attract a top-level coach, after previous disagreements over transfers strained relationships with former managers.
- AFP
Decision looms as shortlist narrows
Chelsea’s search currently centres on a four-man shortlist. Alongside Iraola and Alonso, Silva of Fulham and Oliver Glasner remain under consideration. Silva is highly regarded by the Chelsea board, though Fulham have offered him a lucrative new deal to stay at Craven Cottage. As the season draws to a close, the Blues must move quickly to appoint a permanent manager to better prepare for the new season.