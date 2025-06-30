Chelsea's Liam Delap warned he has 'a long way to go' before he can be considered Harry Kane's England replacement by ex-Blues star despite £30m striker's fast start L. Delap Chelsea H. Kane England

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has warned Liam Delap that he still has a long way to go before the striker can be touted as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane in the England national team. Delap has displayed impressive form since moving to Chelsea from Ipswich Town this summer and is slowly establishing himself as the Blues' first-choice forward.