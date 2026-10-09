Craig Mercer
'Xabi, you did it wrong!' – Alonso honest confession as Chelsea suffer major injury blow
Caicedo back in action for Bournemouth clash
Xabi Alonso confirmed that influential midfielder Moises Caicedo is ready to return to Chelsea's starting lineup for Saturday's fixture against Bournemouth. The Ecuador international used the three-week window to achieve full fitness after dealing with lingering muscular issues.
Joao Pedro, Reece James, and Marco Palestra also completed a full week of training at Cobham.
"Finally, you have been asking this question and we have used the time with Moises to get him back fit," Alonso smiled. "He is okay to go."
- AFP
Manager admits past rushing error
Alonso acknowledged that missing Caicedo highlighted his importance to Chelsea's midfield balance, while admitting he made a mistake rushing him back in earlier games. "For sure any team will miss a player of his quality, his importance, his dynamic," Alonso admitted.
"We did not want to take risks for Brentford because we did against Brighton, I did myself and I said 'Xabi you did it wrong'."
"Now he feels much better."
Gittens sidelined with ankle injury
Despite welcoming key stars back, Chelsea suffered a major setback with winger Jamie Gittens returning from international duty with an ankle problem. "He is not going to be fit for tomorrow. That is the bad news about this international break," Alonso revealed.
"He picked an injury on his ankle and he is going to be out for a few weeks."
The injury opens opportunities for fringe attackers to stake a claim.
- Sportimage
Youthful talents poised for increased role
Alonso pointed to academy defender Josh Acheampong and Brazilian winger Estevao Willian as options ready to step up. Speaking on Acheampong, Alonso noted: "He is playing more mature, more aggressive, knowing what it takes to compete in the Premier League."
Addressing Estevao's minutes, Alonso added: "We know the demand of the Premier League. He will have his moments and more minutes."
Chelsea look to unleash their refreshed squad against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting