'Breach of trust' - Chelsea fans REPORT Blues chief Todd Boehly to the Premier League over ownership of 'unauthorised' ticket resale website charging 'significantly inflated' fees
Chelsea fans have called on the Premier League to 'act and investigate' Todd Boehly over his ownership of an 'unauthorised' ticket resale website.
- Boehly part of website selling tickets at inflated prices
- Chelsea fans report club owner to Premier League
- Want action taken against 51-year-old