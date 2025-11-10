Chelsea learn extent of latest Romeo Lavia setback after midfielder's injury record leaves Enzo Maresca feeling 'ashamed'

Lavia is not the only Chelsea star to have been plagued by injuries. Reece James has also struggled in recent seasons but does appear to have put his injury problems behind him and the Blues will be hoping they can find a solution to Lavia's ongoing fitness struggles.

In the meantime, Maresca's side will continue without Lavia and face some crucial fixtures after the November international break. The Blues head to Turf Moor first to take on Burnley and then face a blockbuster clash with Barcelona in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. Just five days later then Blues then play host to Arsenal in a monster Premier League fixture.

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer is another player who has been forced onto the sidelines through injury this season, but the current hope is that he will be back in time for both of those fixtures in what would be a huge boost for Maresca and his men.