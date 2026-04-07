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More chaos at Chelsea! Enzo Fernandez's team-mates ask Liam Rosenior to LIFT disciplinary suspension for crucial Man City clash
Squad lobby for talisman's return
A group of senior Chelsea players has approached Rosenior to request the reintegration of Fernandez following his recent internal sanction, according to Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati. The Argentina international was dropped for the FA Cup victory over Port Vale after giving interviews that failed to guarantee his future at the club while hinting at a move to Real Madrid. Despite the squad's plea, both the player and his camp remain pessimistic about the suspension being lifted in time for Sunday’s Premier League clash against City.
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Rosenior defends cultural standards
The Chelsea boss has taken a hardline stance on discipline to stabilise a turbulent campaign, even as the £107 million signing remains a statistical leader with 12 goals and six assists this term. Rosenior insists that while he respects the midfielder’s talent and frustration, the club's long-term identity must take precedence over individual availability.
Explaining the decision to enforce the sanction, Rosenior said: "It’s disappointing for Enzo to speak that way. I have got no bad words to say about him, but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build. As a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect. He’s frustrated because he wants us to be successful. In terms of the decision, it’s not all about me, or the sporting directors. The ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision. The door is not closed on Enzo. It’s a sanction. You have to protect the culture, and in terms of that, a line was crossed."
Contract talks amid Madrid interest
While the disciplinary standoff continues, the midfielder’s representatives are reportedly focused on securing a contract upgrade that reflects his 46 appearances and significant goal contribution this season. Several elite European clubs are keeping an eye on the situation, but the player reportedly prioritises staying in west London if they reach a suitable agreement.
Fernandez's agent, Javier Pastore, recently said: "There have been talks about renewing his contract, yes. We started discussing it around December or January, but we couldn’t reach an agreement. As Enzo’s contract still has six years to run, we decided not to renew it because the terms weren’t right for us or for the player; given what Enzo is capable of today, he deserves much more than he’s currently earning... Our plan after the World Cup is to meet with Chelsea again and, if there is no agreement, to explore other options."
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Wembley showdown on the horizon
Chelsea must navigate a daunting Premier League schedule, including games with City and Manchester United, before a massive FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley. The pressure is mounting on Rosenior to resolve the tension and reintegrate his captain to keep their only remaining hope of silverware alive.