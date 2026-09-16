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'Unban me please!' - Chelsea star Cole Palmer hit with shock Twitch ban after leaking EA Sports FC 27 gameplay in early-access blunder
EAFC 27 stream cut short after early gameplay reveal
The 24-year-old logged onto Twitch on Tuesday afternoon, treating thousands of viewers to an impromptu broadcast of the highly anticipated video game. Palmer spent over an hour opening Ultimate Team packs and playing matches, entirely bypassing the game's strict release embargo.
With the global launch slated for September 25 and early access not officially beginning until September 18, the Chelsea star's unsanctioned broadcast quickly caught the attention of the developers. The stream was abruptly terminated, and Palmer’s Twitch channel was subsequently stripped of all EA Sports FC 27 content following a copyright request.
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'I was only giving the people what they wanted!'
The situation took a humorous turn when EA Sports FC’s official account entered the chat mid-broadcast. The developer gently reprimanded the midfielder, commenting: "Errr Cole, weren't we going to do this a bit later? We'll be live at 6pm UK!"
Undeterred by his subsequent ban, the England international took to his Instagram story to launch a cheeky appeal. Tagging both Twitch and EA, he wrote: "I was only giving the people what they wanted... unban me pls." He later interacted with a social media post regarding his suspension on a separate platform, simply stating: "We back soon."
During the ill-fated stream, Palmer also expressed dismay over his in-game statistics. Discovering his overall rating had dropped from 87 to 85, he complained: "I need a word with EA. They took two ratings off me. I had one leg for ten months last season, what do you want me to do?"
He further questioned his pace compared to Chelsea team-mate Morgan Rogers, adding: "76 pace? I don't know how he's got more pace than me but, EA sometimes, man, they're a bit crazy."
Injury struggles and a difficult campaign
Palmer's comments regarding his fitness relate to a frustrating spell on the sidelines last season. The playmaker missed significant time due to a groin issue and a fractured toe, which severely limited his impact during the opening months of the campaign.
Reflecting on those struggles during Chelsea's pre-season tour in Sydney, Palmer admitted he rushed his recovery. "The first few months, with me being injured, I just wanted to go out and play, which I probably shouldn't have done," he explained. "Obviously, I couldn't play how I wanted to play. It was a bad season, personally, with injuries and stuff, but I feel good now. The seven weeks obviously helped. I'm ready to go again."
The 24-year-old also revealed the lengths he went to in order to resolve his fitness issues, stating: "I went to Sweden or Denmark, one of those countries, to see a doctor. We did speak about (surgery), but I didn't end up getting it."
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Focus shifts back to the pitch
With his injury woes seemingly behind him, Palmer has enjoyed a scintillating start to the new season alongside Rogers. Both players have already registered four goal contributions in the Premier League, highlighting their growing influence at Stamford Bridge.
As he waits to see if his Twitch account will be reinstated, Palmer's immediate attention must remain on Chelsea's upcoming fixtures. His impressive Premier League and Carabao Cup form will be crucial as the Blues look to maintain their early momentum across all competitions.
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